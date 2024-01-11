In a video circulating on social media, local singer Catherine Kusasira found herself in a heated exchange of bitter words with revellers at a music show.

The confrontation stemmed from insults and abuse directed at her due to her political affiliation with the NRM.

This unfortunate incident reflects a concerning trend where artists, particularly those aligned with the ruling government, face verbal attacks and even physical aggression from dissenting supporters.

Notably, Bebe Cool and Big Eye have also experienced similar situations in the past.

Undeterred by the hostility, Catherine Kusasira fired back at the fans, expressing no regret for her political stance and urging people to respect diverse perspectives.

Emphasising the importance of freedom to support one’s choice, she defended her decision to work with the NRM, highlighting her education and pride in the association.

Despite the challenging circumstances, Kusasira showcased resilience by proceeding with her performance.