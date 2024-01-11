In an interview with Spark TV, Ugandan artist Winnie Nwagi advocated for women to raise their standards and not settle for the bare minimum from men.

Nwagi’s statement challenges the notion that women should accept less than they deserve, urging them to aim higher in all aspects of life.

This rallying cry adds on the discussion raised by Galaxy FM’s presenter Evelyn Mic who suggested that men should improve their financial gestures towards women after a date.

Highlighting the importance of financial consideration, Nwagi emphasises that men should be willing to provide more substantial support to their partners, rejecting the idea of offering only Ugx 50,000 or less for their requests.

In fact, Nwagi goes beyond mere encouragement and explicitly advises women to demand more than Ugx 50,000, recognising the significant effort they put into looking good.