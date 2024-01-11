In a recent interview, Swangz Avenue singer Zafaran, real name Josephine Nakyoonyi, shared her journey from starting university with high aspirations to leaving academics due to financial constraints.

As a journalism student, she managed to cover part of her tuition fees, but the burden became overwhelming, prompting her to make the tough decision to leave without her mother’s knowledge.

Despite the challenges, Zafaran’s resilience shone through as she took over four months to gather the courage to inform her mother about this life-altering decision.

However, this period of self-reflection marked a turning point in her life, setting the stage for the next chapter in her journey.

Following her departure from the university, Zafaran’s path crossed with Benon Mugumbya, a key figure at Swangz Avenue.

Recognising her talent, Benon extended a contract offer, paving the way for Zafaran to join the renowned music label.

This twist of fate opened new doors showcasing the transformative power of perseverance and seizing opportunities when they arise.

She has since released a couple of projects including Enafuya, Nakawere, Jeguli, and Sweetheart among others. She is also highlighted as one of the biggest local music prospects of 2024.