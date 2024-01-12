Singer and Songwriter A Pass, real name Alexander Bagonza, maintains that Joshua Baraka’s unique sound and freshness made Ugandans proud through 2023 and he deserves the support he is receiving.

Singer-songwriter Joshua Baraka is the fastest-rising star Ugandan musician and one of the most listened-to artists in the country, enjoying successful shows, chart-topping hits, and adoring fans.

2023 will forever be regarded as his breakthrough year as his mega banger, NANA, dominated the music charts across the East African region.

The remix of the song which featured continental stars including Bien, King Promise, and Joeboy exposed him to a wider market across Africa.

Baraka’s star continues to rise and he has already impressed other top acts including A Pass who, via X, expressed how pleased he is with the 22-year-old.

A Pass also asks Ugandan music consumers to support talented artists who have an international sound as it offers a bright future for the local industry.

Last year Joshua Baraka did Uganda so proud with his sound & freshness. I pray for the same this year, no pressure just do what you love champ and for the fans please support the talented artists who have that international sound because that’s how we shall move forward musically. We keep complaining about how Uganda is not going international but we don’t give support to the young ones who have the international sauce. We frustrate them until they quit. Give these guys strength and energy because the locally appealing artists already have the crowd and support, we need the crowd and support for the Urban ones. #SupportTheUrbanUgandanArtists A Pass