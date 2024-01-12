In 2019, Henry Kiyimba Ssuubi faced internet trolls and ridicule for his unconventional choice of a metallic suitcase and a large “kiveera” bag when reporting to Makerere University.

However, fast forward to the present, Ssuubi is celebrating a triumph as he secures a lucrative job with Uganda Baati, a company specialising in roofing sheets, well before his scheduled graduation in late January.

Suubi proudly announced his success on X (formerly Twitter), triggering an outpouring of congratulatory messages from numerous well-wishers.

His journey from being a victim of online mockery to landing a promising engineering position showcases resilience and determination.

The viral image of Ssuubi with his distinctive suitcase and bag on the first day of the semester not only drew curiosity but also led to mainstream media attention.

Despite the initial mockery, Ssuubi’s story took a positive turn, with supporters offering gifts, including gadgets, to ease his university experience.

Henry Suubi’s life has become an inspirational story for many, proving that perseverance and ambition can triumph over online criticism.