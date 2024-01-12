In a surprising revelation, this publication has been able to find out that Michael Ross’s album, “African Girl” is copyrighted by the Uganda Performing Rights Society (UPRS) on Apple Music.

Michael Ross Kakooza is a Ugandan Afro RnB/Pop singer, dancer, songwriter, and producer. He’s currently living in the USA.

Released on 23rd March 2015, the African Girl album comprises 11 tracks with the most popular song, Yooyo which topped the charts that year.

UPRS copyrighting this album simply means the royalties and bonuses go to them instead of Michael Ross, the composer.

Over the years, creatives have come out and complained about UPRS for “fraud” and “unfair distribution” of the royalties that they collect on behalf of the arts industry.

Creatives argued that UPRS gives them little or no money for what their crafts are worth.

What is UPRS?

Uganda Performing Rights Society (UPRS) is a society that was formed in 1985 by authors (mainly musicians) to advance the cause of copyright administration in Uganda.

They’re legally allowed to collect royalties for members mainly musicians and distribute accordingly. This, however, doesn’t make them the owners of the craft.