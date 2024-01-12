USA-based Ugandan singer Naira Ali has advised mature men to find lovers and settle in relationships instead of sleeping around with multiple partners.

Since relocating to the US, Naira Ali has been using her social media platforms to express her mind differently. She also earns money from monetization of the content she shares on her socials.

If she is not sharing banter and funny contexts, she is sharing useful information that she often wants her followers to interact with.

This time around, she has some advice for unmarried men in their late 30s and early 40s.

Via Facebook, the 35-year-old cautioned men in that age bracket to find lovers and settle down as the business of sleeping around with young girls doesn’t suit their age.

Dear men in your late 30’s and early 40’s, please find a woman and settle down,this whole business of pickups, delivery, bu sure, masturbation, weekend marriages,girlfriends etc doesn’t look good on you. Naira Ali

Her piece of advice has attracted divergent opinions online with some people asking her to mind her business. Others have asked why she is not married at her age.

In previous years, Naira Ali has maintained that she is in a stable relationship and will be married soon. However, that is yet to come to reality.