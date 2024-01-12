Veteran media personality Simon Peter Ndawula a.k.a Omulangira Ndausi has opened up about how long it took him to recover from a marriage heartbreak that his baby mama and ex-wife, Faridah Ndausi dealt him with.

Speaking in an interview on Spark TV’s Mwasuze Mutya show, Omulangira Ndausi stated that it took him close to six and seven years to get back to his normal having been dumped by his baby mama.

Since the heartbreak, Omulangira Ndausi has taken the blame for having gotten married at a very young age and he is of the advice to the youths not to get married at a very young stage.

As of now, he doesn’t envision himself walking down the aisle again as he claims that he closed that chapter for good and all unless he is highly convinced to do so.

Faridah Ndausi was my wife. The name sells her, and she has the right to retain it. I don’t think I want to tie the knot again. I was heartbroken, and it took me almost 6 to 7 years to heal. However, Faridah still respects me to this day. Even when she sees me, she kneels and greets me. Omulangira Ndausi

Omulangira Ndausi is one of the respected media gurus who has nurtured a lot of media personalities and sometimes acts as a consultant in dealing with the radio and how to run radio stations.

By the time Omulangira took separate ways with Farida Ndausi, the pair were blessed with a beautiful child who is now a youth.