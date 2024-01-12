Over the years, Source Management singer Hajara Namukwaya Diana a.k.a Spice Diana has always kept critics speculating about her relationship status.

Many speculate that she could be in a romantic relationship with her manager, Roger Lubega but their work relationship has over time continued to prove the critics wrong.

Others believe that the singer could be single since she has never come out in public to openly disclose the person she is in love with.

Speaking in an interview on Sanyuka TV, the “Siri Regular” singer let the public know that she is not single anymore asserting that she is secretly in love with someone’s son who she intentionally keeps behind the curtains for safety reasons.

She notes that she doesn’t want to expose her lover out in public as she doesn’t want him to be involved in social media drama.

At my age, what makes you think that I have no man? Don’t be lied to that I am single. It is just me who has kept my personal happiness and bae secret to avoid monitoring spirits on social media. Spice Diana