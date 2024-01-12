Reports coming through indicate that Ugandan socialite Nalongo Sheilah Don Zella is down and hospitalized as she battles food poisoning.

Zella noted that her efforts to try to recover from the Ugandan foods that she consumed in plenty during the festive holidays landed her in deep trouble.

She adds she experienced terrible vomiting and diarrhea which were serious and fortunately, she is now feeling better following the medication she has been put under.

Recovering from ug foods landed me in hospital the vomiting diarrhea was real serious am glad am feeling better. Don Zella

Since is feeling a lot better, we hope in the coming few days she will be fully back on both her feet, grinding, and running her businesses as usual.

Don Zella is one of the “Ba Summer” who was only seen spending big in Kampala the past year since most of the others seem to have gone broke as they no longer throw big parties and splash as they used to do before the late Don Ivan Ssemwanga passed on.