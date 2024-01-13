Bobi Wine, known by his real name Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, joyously celebrates his remarkable victory for winning the Audience Choice Award at the esteemed Cinema Eye Honors 2024 in New York, USA.

The 17th edition of the Cinema Eye Honors Awards unfolded in a lively ceremony on Friday, January 12, 2024, at the New York Academy of Medicine in East Harlem.

This awarding event was founded in 2007 in New York, USA and commends outstanding achievements in documentary filmmaking.

Bobi Wine’s documentary, “Bobi Wine: The People’s President,” which covered his political journey, emerged as the winner of the prestigious Audience Choice Award.

Ladies and gentlemen, my wife and I are not the real heroes in this film. No, the true heroes are the hundreds of men, women, and children that have paid the ultimate price in our struggle for freedom in Uganda. Those that are lying in unmarked graves, scattered all over the country, the political prisoners, and those that are missing — those are the true heroes. We salute them. Bobi Wine

Cinema Eye was founded in 2007 on three ideals: creating events to support and build a sense of community amongst those who make documentary films.

It recognises the entire creative team of craftspersons that create these films; and recognising excellence, innovation and boldness in the artistry of nonfiction filmmaking.

These awards recognize feature and short-length films and series with an emphasis on nonfiction work that is designed for public distribution, whether primarily theatrical, festival, broadcast or streaming.

Congratulations to Bobi Wine!