Ugandan singer Sasha Brighton real name Nannozi Joweria says she can’t date a financially unstable man for now and forever.

During an interview with a family show on Sanyuka TV called #SanyukaEnsiYoMukwano, Sasha noted that money is necessary and according to her, its what keeps the relationship moving.

She however highlighted that the man has to have reasonable money as she’s not adamant on looking for a heavily rich man.

If a man can not take care of me, then I’ll go look for the money myself, and that’ll hurt him. So a broke man shouldn’t cross paths with me. Sasha Brighton

This conversation has sparked mixed reactions from followers who noted that, such standards are what’s keeping her out from getting married whilst others came in support.

Sasha Brighton’s last known relationship was in 2022 and it had lasted for about 2 years but allegedly ran its course and that saw Sasha run to Facebook to open up about her heartbreak.

It’s also well known Sasha Brighton was once in a relationship with socialite Herbert Shonga although that relationship didn’t last long.