Alien Skin left the performance at Makerere University School of Business (MUBS) prematurely and was insulted by the students.

Details have emerged revealing that the unruly artist was at first delayed to be paid his balance and it’s his known work rule that you have to clear to zero balance before he steps on stage.

This was eventually resolved and he started singing but allegedly sang one song and he said he was done, dropped the microphone, and left for his next show in Mubende.

This didn’t go down well with the University management and students who claimed Alien Skin is indisciplined and started hurling insults at him.

This wouldn’t be the first time Alien Skin drops a performance mid-way.

The first known incident happened during the Hipipo Awards where he dropped the mic; the reason being he wasn’t allowed to let his crew members take the stage and sing as well.