Omulangira Ndausi is a presenter on 97.3 Radio Simba, a Kampala-based radio station, and hosts the famous morning show called Binsanga Wano alongside Bizonto.

Speaking to Mwasuze Mutya on Spark TV, Ndausi explained where the chit-chat between Bebe Cool and Bobi Wine erupted and has been on for over a decade.

It’s believed that Bebe Cool lived in the ghettos of Kamwokya long before Bobi Wine created the Fire Base Entertainment Crew years ago as his musical journey started to make sense.

He stressed that it was financial disputes that caused both him and Bobi Wine to part ways, which later led to the establishment of Gagamel Entertainment and Bobi Wine continued with the Fire Base Crew movement.

Ndausi believes that all that we see of Bobi Wine as an artiste was nurtured by Bebe Cool who inspired him to do music.

The two no longer see eye-to-eye and the differences between their political ideologies have drawn them farther apart.