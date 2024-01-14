For those of you who have been questioning or wondering when the Big Talent Entertainment boss Eddy Kenzo will marry and hold a holy matrimonial ceremony, you will have to wait longer.

This is so because the “Balippila Boda” singer is also not certain when that moment in his life will come but he is positive that that day will come to pass.

Kenzo does not intend to hold only one wedding but as many as he can since even the religion he practices accepts him to marry more than one wife if he is capable of taking good care of them.

Speaking about marriage and relationships, the Grammy-nominated artist asserted that he fancies getting married to a woman who is intelligent and bright.

He emphasized how he does not focus on the physical attractiveness of a woman when selecting a lover.

I will have more than one wedding…I look forward to getting married. I don’t look at physical features but I want a woman who is intelligent and bright. Eddy Kenzo

It should be recalled that ever since Eddy Kenzo broke up with his ex-baby mama Rema Namakula, he has never come out in public to reveal his new bae.

However, speculations have always been swirling about him dating different female celebrities including Lydia Jazmine and Carol Nantongo among others.