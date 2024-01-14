After photos of Mikie Wine and an unidentified woman on a wedding set made rounds online, it was revealed that the two were at a video shoot location for his new song featuring Levixone titled ‘Olunaku Lwe Luno’.

Singer Mikie Wine, real name Michael Mukwaya, had chosen to remain tight-lipped after his supposed wedding went viral.

The photos which featured Levixone as the best man sparked rumors revealing that the Sulubada High School singer had decided to wed his lover Pauline Kemigisha.

The rumors were further fuelled by fans and fellow artists, with Dax Vibes and Levixone sharing the photos and congratulating Mikie Wine upon his feat, without revealing too much.

Early on Sunday morning, however, it was revealed that the photos were taken on set at the shoot for their video titled ‘Olunaku Lwe Luno’.

The video directed by Edrine Paul is shot by the poolside in a wedding setting, painting a picture of Mikie Wine as the bridegroom and Levixone as his best man.

It features other actors who play different roles including a pastor, and other extras to create the perfect illustration.

Take a gaze at the video below: