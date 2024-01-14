Ritah Nasaazi a.k.a Ritah Dancehall, is a very popular professional dancer and video vixen who has worked with quite a number of artists, including Sheebah Karungi.

The two have had a great understanding for more than half a decade, and this goes way back to how they mysteriously met in a bar around town while she was performing on stage.

Speaking to BBS TV, Ritah expresses how grateful she is for Sheebah’s impact on her life. She says Queen Karma has stuck to her promises and had her back since then.

She additionally reveals that she has been able to fly abroad to countries like Rwanda and the UK because of how good a person Sheebah is.

She concluded by sending a warning to anyone who would want to mess up or talk ill about Sheebah, that she won’t tolerate that.

If you have to talk ill about Sheebah, don’t say it from where I can hear you or find you because I love her so much. Ritah Dancehall