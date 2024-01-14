Singer Ronald Mayinja has scoffed at today’s crop of artists stressing that they lack creativity as the reason why most of them release songs that don’t last beyond six months on the charts.

Ronald Mayinja took a shot at the artists as he explained why many people think his song ‘Omudugavu’ is a new release yet he recorded it more than 10 years ago.

He went ahead to explain that today’s musicians are after the vibe and beats and that they also have no message that they package for the listeners out there.

Ronald Mayinja thus implored artists to be more creative while composing their music so that it would last for ages and not weeks.

I recorded my song ‘Omudugavu’ in 2009 and did the video in 2019 but up to now, you might think that the song is still brand. Today’s artists record music and it can’t last six months. I think today’s generation no longer loves things that last long. Today’s crop of artists don’t love to think much and just love the beats and go away. Our creativity was such big that they couldn’t try it out. Ronald Mayinja

Mayanja also hinted that the reason why we still celebrate the likes of the late Paul Kafeero and Bongole Lutaaya among others is because they always packaged the message in their lyrics to suit different generations.