St. Nelly-Sade, real name Nelson Nsubuga, has always capped calendar years with a Rap Up song in which he hilariously summarizes the trending topics of the previous year.

Like the 2022 Rap Up, the 2023 edition was produced by Yung Jey Basalesale and his uniquely creative touch to the beats is unmissable.

St. Nelly-Sade opens his track with the audio of the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Edward Frederick Kimera Muwenda Mutebi II urging his subjects to unite as a solid foundation for the kingdom’s success.

The Ugandan Lugaflow rapper then shifts through the song with his trademark style.

From current affairs to the controversial topics that trended in social circles, St. Nelly-Sade does his best to narrate what an eventful year 2023 was.

He touches on most of the topics from the Pretty Nicole vs Queen Kaftah fight to the DNA sagas and Karamoja iron sheets saga in parliament, among so much more.

He also pays tribute to the renowned figures who lost their lives in 2023 including popular blogger Jajja Ichuli a.k.a Isma Olaxess and dramactor Kato Lubwama.

Take a listen to the audio below: