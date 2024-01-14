According to reports, former presidential press secretary and political analyst Tamale Mirundi was on Saturday admitted to hospital due to low blood pressure.

In a video cited by this website early on Sunday morning, the legendary motor-mouthed journalist is seen on his sickbed in hospital.

According to the commentary on the video, Mirundi’s blood pressure dropped drastically and he lost consciousness before being rushed to the hospital.

More rumors reveal that he was rushed to Kisubi hospital in a worrying state. “His condition is not the best but again it is not the very worst,” an undisclosed source revealed in the trending video.

“What has been discovered at the moment is that his blood pressure dropped. It is the very first issue they diagnosed him and he had to be stabilized first as they continue to do tests on him,” the source further revealed.

Tamale Mirundi has recently revealed that he has survived death several times in his life after being poisoned five times.

“Doctors had predicted that I would die in three years but because of treatment and my cultural ancestors, recently I got checked by medical personnel from America and I was told that my organs are intact and very okay,” Tamale Mirundi revealed in a recent interview.

Tamale Mirundi’s social media pages or his close family members are yet to make a statement about his condition. We wish him a quick recovery.