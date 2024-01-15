Dancehall crew singer Michael Mugwanya a.k.a King Michael has shared an interesting story about when socialite Bryan White was conned with a ghost appearance on NBS TV’s Amasengejje.

King Michael explained that one of the NBS TV presenters approached Bryan White with equipment assuring him that he would feature on Amasengejje live.

Excitedly, Bryan White handed the said presenter Shs5M for offering him a chance to feature on the 7 PM news bulletin something that he had yearned for a long while.

They then set up the scene at his base and the interview got underway focusing on why the Bryan White Foundation Organization was set up.

When the act was done, Michael says that the media crew packed their bags and equipment and swiftly sped off.

When Bryan White made a phone call to King Michael asking him how the interview on TV had gone, the singer made him aware that he had not appeared anywhere on the bulletin and that he had been conned.

At the time, it was already too late to catch the conmen and Bryan White’s security team couldn’t trace their whereabouts.