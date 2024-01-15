Produced by Artin Pro, Mudra and Deejay LL’s new collaboration titled ‘Biddi’ is already trending on YouTube and TikTok.

2024 seems the year most Ugandan artists have set out to outdo themselves and level up musically with their counterparts in the region.

Deejay LL, real name Eric Ouma Okanya, has been around for a minute and has done different collaborative records with different artists including Beenie Gunter and Fik Fameica.

His outstanding love for dancehall music is yet again showcased in this new project dubbed ‘Biddi’ on which he works with a proven dancehall star in Mudra.

Deejay LL is a renowned city disk jockey who plays at the top hangouts in Kampala. His name has been making rounds in the industry since 2015.

He describes ‘Biddi’ as a “dancehall anthem.” He showcases his creative touch which is complemented by a lively and visually captivating music video directed by Jah Live.

It is a song that is likely to dominate the playlists if we are to go by how fast it has become a trend on the TikTok app which has become one of the top avenues of music promotion in Uganda.

Take a gaze at the visuals below: