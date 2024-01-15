Rapper Shafik Walukagga a.k.a Fik Fameica maintains that the people of Kawempe should stop asking him to address their issues because he is not their Member of Parliament.

In an interview on Galaxy TV’s Deep Talk show ahead of his concert slated for 26th January at Lugogo Cricket Oval, Fik Fameica seemed rather disturbed by people who keep asking him to fund the development of his hometown, Kawempe.

He mentioned that when he started his hustle, not many people backed him or even gave him a helping hand and that he is who he is because of his own efforts.

He, hence, does not understand where the demands from the same people that gave him no support are coming from.

He further noted how such demands should be made to the responsible representatives of Kawempe in the Ugandan parliament and not him.

I have never contested to become their MP, it’s not like they voted me into office and I vowed to make good roads for them. I began my hustle alone. Nobody helped me. So who exactly did I forsake? Nobody remembered me. I did not make any promises so whatever I do, I do from my heart but people have no right to make demands. I am not a politician. Fik Fameica

His comments have provoked mixed reviews, especially amongst netizens.