Meet Deborah Nantongo, affectionately known as Mami Deb, the captivating 35-year-old entrepreneur featured on Uganda’s newest reality TV sensation, Kampala Creme.

Born in Uganda, Mami Deb spent the last 25 years in the UK, where she pursued a degree in Business with Law at Kingston University.

After university, Mami Deb kickstarted her entrepreneurial journey in the UK, demonstrating her prowess as a businesswoman.

However, life took an unexpected turn when she moved to Uganda in pursuit of love, only to return to the UK after a failed relationship.

Fate had other plans for Mami Deb when she met her ‘muzungu’ partner only identified as Michael, who fell deeply in love with Uganda, the Pearl of Africa.

Determined to savor the richness of the continent, they decided to make Uganda their home.

Returning to Uganda, Mami Deb decided to focus on her passion projects – Boujee, her flourishing clothing store, and poultry farming.

The move allowed her to relish the joy of working for herself, a decision she cherishes. Her aspirations include expanding Boujee and her farm to contribute to the growth of agriculture in the region.

In the pursuit of a fulfilled life, Mami Deb envisions a future filled with love and success alongside her partner, Michael.

She aims to showcase Uganda’s beauty through her ventures and wishes for the nation to witness the splendor of their homeland.

Mami Deb with her partner, Michael

Addressing the upcoming reality TV show, Kampala Creme, Mami Deb expresses her desire for the program to unveil the beauty and glamour of Uganda.

Moreover, she hopes it will highlight the essence of love and partnership in relationships, inspiring viewers to connect with the narratives presented.

Mami Deb emphasizes that her journey is a testament to hard work and determination, stressing that her success is a result of years of dedicated efforts.

She acknowledges the skepticism surrounding her relationship with Michael but urges people to remember her lifelong commitment to funding her lifestyle through her hard-earned sweat.