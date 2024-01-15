Rukh-Shana Namuyimba read her last news bulletin at NBS Live at 9 yesterday night.

In a surprising post, Rukh-Shana revealed that she’ll be leaving Next Media after spending 8 years with them and anchoring the NBS Live at 9 news bulletin for the same period.

Rukh-Shana mentioned how grateful she was for the experiences and relationships cultivated during the journey.

She went on to add that those years didn’t only shape her professional media path but also were a profound personal exploration.

Collaborating with a diverse and talented group broadened her perspective, allowing her to appreciate the richness of unique viewpoints within the newsroom.

Rukh-Shana revealed she’ll be transitioning fully into a new role, embracing the world of new media to amplify my passions—faith, family, firm, and an unwavering commitment to principles close to her heart.

In a separate post, she thanked her ex-boss, Kin Kariisa for being a lesson and having a vision for her to admire.

Thank you @KKariisa. I have learned a couple of things from you & looking back at my decision 8 years ago hinged on a dream you articulated with clarity of vision and conviction, I am reminded of Victor Hugo’s declaration,” No power on Earth can stop an idea whose time has come.” Seeing what the team has achieved over the years, I’m glad I made that decision that now pivots me into my new chapter! #Gakyalimabaga Rukh-Shana in a post to Kin Kariisa

Rukh-Shana began her career in the media as a voice-over talent and radio news anchor at Capital FM in 1999. She then moved on to Monitor FM now KFM in 2002 as a current news and radio features reporter.

She later joined NTV as a weekend TV news anchor on in 2009 until 2014 then took a small break before joining NBS in 2015 until her farewell over the weekend.

We wish her good luck in her next chapter of life.