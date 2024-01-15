Even seemingly adamantly, Spice Diana added Sheebah Karungi as number ten on the list of her Top 10 Ugandan artists of 2023.

We are already two weeks into 2024 and the music industry has already shown promises of vibrancy with new projects being released each day.

Spice Diana who kickstarted 2023 with a successful concert has a few artists who impressed her the most throughout the year.

On her list of the top 10, she backed herself as the top artist from 2023.

While speaking to Santyuka TV, the Source Management artists also included Sheebah Karungi whom many have regarded as her nemesis and competitor.

She noted that many artists outdid themselves last year but those listed below stood out.

Spice Diana King Saha Vinka Winnie Nwagi Fik Fameica Alien Skin Karole Kasita David Lutalo Chris Evans Sheebah

She also noted that not appearing on the Bebe Cool list did not bother her at all as she is still satisfied by the love her fans have shown her.