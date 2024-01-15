Nation Media TV personality Dagy Nyce has opened up about his relationship with his mother, Pastor Sarah Morgan who relocated to the United States of America around 1989.

Based on his narration, Dagy Nyce explains his mother separated from their family following a domestic violence misunderstanding that happened between her and their dad and decided to end the relationship.

Ever since then, she cut communication with everybody most of the people she knew in the family including her very own children that she gave birth to.

Dagy Nyce notes that while growing up, he never had the chance to interact with his mother to create the son-mother bond, no messages, no phone calls, nothing at all to catch up.

I don’t hate my mother. She is the one who doesn’t love me. It’s not me who doesn’t love her. She dumped me and traveled to America following a misunderstanding with my dad and she never bothered to care for me Dagy Nyce

Dagy Nyce explains that he is the one who invested his efforts in looking for his mother until he met her face-to-face for the first time in a meeting in 2015 although it wasn’t easy to forge the meet-up.

He notes that the chance he got to get his mother’s contact was through a conference that was being organized by Pastor Robert Kayanja where his mother was the main speaker and guest since she is a powerful pastor in the USA.

Getting access to her and her contacts didn’t come on a silver plate since she has a lot of security around her and one to access her has to first go through through protocol and screening.

Watch the full interview below;