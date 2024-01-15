Vanessa Nakate, the esteemed climate activist, brought an air of elegance to her Kwanjula ceremony which unfolded in a glamorous event on Sunday 14th January 2024.

During this ceremony, Nakate took the opportunity to introduce her fellow climate activist, David Reuben to her parents and friends.

The affair was shared with Nakate’s followers through a mesmerizing video posted on her social media channels.

Nakate’s journey as a climate justice advocate traces back to 2019 when she initiated a climate movement in Uganda, drawing inspiration from Greta Thunberg.

The UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Vanessa Nakate, has not only graced the BBC’s 100 Women list but also secured a spot on TIME magazine’s Time 100 Next list in February 2021.

It was through these climate campaigns she met David and kicked off their love story.

Congratulations to her and good luck!