Acidic Vokoz, a rising Ugandan singer and vocalist, has revealed his experience of heartbreak and how he almost gave up on his music career after a bad breakup with his former lover.

A few days ago renowned Ugandan TikToker Basher Williams reportedly took her own life following a tumultuous period of misunderstandings with her boyfriend.

Basher Williams’ suicide has shocked many Ugandans some of whom have already aired their opinions regarding the matter and how to deal with heartbreaks.

While on an interview, singer Acidic Vokoz revealed how he went through a terrible heartbreak with the girl he deeply loved.

Basher Williams (RIP)

He believes that committing suicide because of love is something very possible if you love someone.

I often hear people saying “I can never commit suicide because of love” but that is because you just haven’t been through that situation. The day you experience a proper heartbreak, you will understand why people commit suicide for love. Acidic Vokoz

He revealed how he had been through a bad breakup with his former lover and what a torrid experience it was.

Acidic notes that they broke up as she couldn’t handle his celebrity lifestyle and he almost even gave up on his music career.

Despite releasing a couple of heartbreak songs based on real-life experiences, Acidic Vokoz notes that he still has over ten more heartbreak songs awaiting release.