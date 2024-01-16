Henry Kiwuuwa is a highly regarded producer who is known for his phenomenal and unique technique of music production that makes his music fit both the rural and urban markets.

Henry, born on 20th May 1980, is a young brother to Steve Jeans, a renowned video director, visual stylist, event stylist, production professional, and former artiste.

It’s safe to say that he was inspired by his elder brother to do what he does and be so good at it.

Kiwuuwa studied building construction at Kabasanda Technical Institute and later, Kyambogo University. His musical career flourished — started with the Kadz band and went on to become a producer who will leave a mark on Uganda’s music scene.

It’s of a surprise that he hasn’t been in the limelight like many of the present-day producers have and never puts a tag on all the music he has produced ever since the start of his career.

The 43-year-old is the great mind behind most of the hit songs released 10-15 years ago, and below are the top 15 hit songs produced by Henry Kiwuuwa that we managed to list, however, there’s plenty more we didn’t include in this list.

Dagala – Eddy Kenzo Befuula – Jose Chameleon Nkuweeki – Iryn Namubiru Nakutamani – Good Lyfe Lowooza Kunze – Rema Namakula Nice and Lovely – Eddy Kenzo Mbilo Mbilo – Eddy Kenzo Wampisa – Aziz Azion Diana – Juliana Kanyomozi Sambagala – Bebe Cool Anfukuula – Grace Nakimera Baswaaze – Desire Luzinda Olabika Bulungi – Sarah Zawedde Ondeka – Qute Kaye Sivyo Ndivyo – Jose Chameleone

In one of his old interviews, Kiwuuwa said he takes an artist’s idea and then advises them accordingly if it can work for the market.

However, he can style fusion and can easily mix a Zouk track with a reggaeton baseline just to create a product that appeals to both the urban and rural markets. Meaning he tries to make sure his sound can be played on local stations as well as urban radio stations.

I also try to make sure my sounds are strictly club friendly, then I also usually advise my artists on how to promote their music on the radio, television and in the press. If I find that an artist is still lacking I send them to a voice trainer or song writer so that the end product comes out perfect and if they are hesitant I usually refund their studio fees. Henry Kiwuuwa

Top artistry!