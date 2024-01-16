Uganda Police has extended the bounty offer of UGX 20 million for anyone who can help catch the wanted murder suspects behind the alleged brutal murder of Richard Muhumuza and the attempted murder of Pr. Bujingo Aloysius, and the subsequent recovery of the murder weapon.

On January 2nd, 2024, House of Prayer Ministries International pastor Aloysius Bugingo survived an assassination that claimed the life of his driver Richard Muhumuza.

Police have since embarked on investigations to find the suspects behind the gruesome murder of Muhumuza and an assassination attempt on Bugingo’s life.

Uganda Police offered a Shs20m bounty to anyone who can help in apprehending the murder suspects.

In a statement released on Monday, the bounty still stands as the suspects are yet to be found. Police also revealed that the murder weapon is also yet to be recovered.

The Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga revealed that the tipster’s anonymity is guaranteed.

The Directorate of CID, has extended the bounty offer of Ugx 20 million, only, for anyone, who can help them catch the wanted murder suspects, behind the alleged brutal murder by shooting of Richard Muhumuza and the Attempted murder of Pr. Bujingo Aloysius, and the subsequent recovery of the murder weapon. The reward amounts posted will still be honoured for information that leads to an arrest. To be eligible for the cash reward, tipsters must provide information to authorities using telephone contact 0741111333 or reach the Special Investigations Division, at CID Headquarters, in person. All tips are anonymous, regardless of how they are submitted. We wish to remind the public that callers’ anonymity is guaranteed. We further wish to caution the public that the wanted person(s) should be considered armed and dangerous. They should not try to apprehend them, by themselves, but alert the SID. Fred Enanga