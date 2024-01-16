Zari Hassan a.k.a The Bosslady, sent a straightforward message to all slay queens living a lavish life whilst dependent on begging.

Zari revealed that as much as she lives an inspiring life and so many people look up to her, she has done “dirty” work before to be where she is currently.

She said she has worked in a sandwich company and as a house help in the UK before.

Zari believes that when you are working hard, everyone respects your hustle.

She advised all slay queens who keep begging in the DMs to go out there and do something even if it means selling charcoal rather than setting standards they can’t live up to.

She also warned all people who spread false information about her being rich because of her late husband’s wealth.

She says they worked for all of it together, and she has worked even harder to maintain and improve it.