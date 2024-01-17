Singer, media personality, and businesswoman Gloria Mulungi Senyonjo a.k.a Baby Gloria has listed the qualities she desires from her ideal man.

She explained that one of the non-negotiable qualities her husband must have is to be a born-again Christian, supportive, and God-fearing.

Baby Gloria adds that she prays hard that she gets a husband who is as good as her dad.

Pray for me to get a good husband just like my dad. There many men I see but I pray I choose well. The non-negotiable thing is that the person has to be born born-again Christian, and God-fearing. There is no way we are going to link different worlds together. The person needs to be my best friend, and supportive. Baby Gloria

She adds that the reason why she is not interested in a man who is not born-again is because she wants to have a prayerful and powerful home so that if they are faced with any challenges, they can tackle it both in prayer.

“The reason why I don’t want someone who is not born-again is because if we get a problem, I don’t want to be the only prayer warrior while the husband is just looking on that I can’t accept.

“Our family has to be powerful in Christ when no challenge can break us,” she adds.