Gagamel Entertainment crew boss Musa Ssali, better known as Bebe Cool, threatened to take legal action against a telecom company following a shocking manner in which his data was chopped.

Based on a Tweet Bebe Cool shared on his micro social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the “Wire Wire” singer was displeased with how his 22 GBs of data were chopped in a very brisk way only to be given an alert while left with 5 GBs.

Having received a notification that he had only 5 GBs remaining off the 22 GBs he had initially bought, he wondered how quickly had he consumed the 17 GBs with just a single click of TikTok.

Bebe Cool then challenged the telecom company to return his unused data without fail or else seek legal action and proceedings so that the company could compensate him fully.

@Airtel_Ug Buying 22-GBs of data at 21:56 , only to receive an alert of 5GBs left & 17GBs gone with only a single click of Tik-tok. Airtel I might afford another bundle but not at the cost of cheating me. I urge you return my un-used data before 10:00 am in the morning or else am instituting legal action against you at your own cost & embarrassment. Bebe Cool

Bebe Cool is not the first person to raise complaints about the said telecom company depending on how they chop different individuals’ data that they find very unsatisfying.