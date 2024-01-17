It is no secret that renowned media personality Dagy Nyce is in a long-distance relationship with his baby mama with whom they are blessed with two beautiful children.

However, being in a long-distance affair comes with its challenges especially when two lovers are all based on different continents.

Speaking out of the experience, Dagy Nyce explains that when it comes to matters of wanting to visit your beloved partner it is quite very expensive as it costs huge sums of cash.

He adds that it is better when the long-distance affair is at least within the same country as it becomes cheaper when it comes to footing transport fares to chill with your loved one.

Long-distance relationships are very expensive to live in. Traveling alone can chop your money like hell and it can easily drag you back to levels of poverty. It is even worse when both of you are working from different continents and countries. It is at least better when you’re both in the same country cause at least one can road transport that is not as expensive as taking flights. Travis Greene

While sharing about his children, Dagy Nyce stated he can never let his children meet their grandmother, Pastor Sarah Morgan who he accused of having abandoned him and his brother at a tender age.

In a recent interview, Dagy Nyce explained that he has only met with his mother face-to-face once and that was during a meeting he had in California in 2015 and the meeting didn’t end on a good note.