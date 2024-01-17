In a recent exclusive interview during the Red Carpet event for the launch of “Kampala Creme,” DJ and MC Etania Mutoni, popularly known as the “Etania – Life of the Party,” charmed the audience with her down-to-earth attitude and infectious energy.

Despite her rising fame, Etania humbly downplayed the idea of being a celebrity, preferring to live life simply as Etania rather than adopting any labels.

Addressing rumors about a romantic involvement with Joshua Baraka, Etania dismissed the speculations as mere gossip.

She encouraged those spreading rumors to seek clarification from the source and emphasized the importance of focusing on her work in music and entertainment, staying true to her passion.

While expressing deep love for her current boyfriend, she recently shared insights into her journey for love and past heartbreaks with her Snapchat followers.

Despite being featured in the upcoming reality TV show “Kampala Creme,” Etania remains committed to keeping her personal life private and focusing on her Deejaying and Emceeing career.