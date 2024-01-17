Rapper Felista Di Superstar, real name Faith Nanyanzi, has revealed that she will hold her very first concert this very year in April.

Felista Di Superstar burst onto the music scene in 2019 and has since turned into a top youngster in the industry with a couple of popular songs to her name.

At a press conference held on Wednesday at Papaz Spot in Makindye, Felista revealed that she will hold her first concert on 1st April 2023.

The concert dubbed Felista Fest 2024 will be held at Wankuluku Stadium which recently witnessed Alien Skin’s Nkwacho festival.

Accompanied by her father, and fellow rapper Fresh Kid, Felista noted that she is ready to showcase her artistry that has often been conveyed in her music.

Felista’s music is characterized by fast rap and playful lyricism. She has also been often commended for having a more mature approach to music than her fellow youngsters.

“It will be one for the books,” Felista stated while appearing in front of a group of eager journalists.

Ordinary tickets to the concert are available for Shs10k, VIP tickets at Shs20k, and an exclusive table package for Shs500k.