Jowy Landa, is a 22 year old rising star on the Uganda Entertainment scene. She’s well known for some of her hit songs such as Sugar Mama, Twafuna, and Am Badder with Grenade Official, among others.

Jowy Landa reacted to the recently trending issue that was brewed by Evelyn Mic and later supported by Winnie Nwagi.

A video has been circulating where Winnie Nwagi emphasized men to give their women enough money, more than Ugx 50,000, claiming that it was disrespectful and not worth their input.

Jowy says that it’s only broke women waiting to be given and still be ungrateful.

They should be grateful that someone is willing to give them Ugx 50k. Girls shouldn’t even be asking for money, girls should go and work. Jowy Landa

Jowy Landa urges all women to go out there and work for their money. She additionally stresses that they should be grateful for whatever they’re given.