Uganda Police have confirmed the arrest of John Kato Ssenfuma, a 40-year-old teacher in Mityana who allegedly attempted to sleep with his 15-year-old student.

Since Tuesday, videos of Mr. John Ssenfuma, a teacher at Hillside College Mityana, pleading for mercy from the parents of a minor he allegedly wanted to sleep with have been going viral on social media.

In the video, Ssenfuma, on his knees, is questioned to reveal his name, age, and intentions in wanting to sleep with the unidentified young girl.

WhatsApp conversations that have leaked online suggest that Ssenfuma was using money to lure his student into sex and was nabbed by the girl’s parents when he went to visit her at their home.

In a statement released on Wednesday by police, Ssenfuma the guardian of the student revealed that they became aware of Ssenfuma’s attempts via WhatsApp which they then used to trap him.

Police also confirm that Ssenfuma was not successful on his mission and was detained on allegations of attempting to defile a minor.

The Kanyanya Territorial Police is currently detaining Mr. Kato John Ssenfuma, a 40-year-old teacher at a school in Mityana , residing in Mukono District. Mr. Ssemfuma was apprehended on allegations of attempting to defile a 15-year-old girl, a student at the same school where he teaches. The arrest follows a complaint lodged by Ms. Sheilah, 26 years old, a resident of Kyebando Erisa Zone in Kawempe Division, Kampala District, who is the guardian of the 15-year-old student. Ms. Sheilah reported that the family became aware of Mr. Ssemfuma’s communication with the juvenile through WhatsApp, prompting his invitation to their premises. On January 13, 2024, Mr. Ssemfuma traveled to the designated venue and was subsequently apprehended upon arrival. An examination by a Police surgeon confirmed the well-being of the victim, as the intended activity did not transpire. The case file has been submitted to the office of the Resident State Attorney, and the Kanyanya Police has received guidance on the next steps. The file is pending resubmission for sanctioning, and the suspect will face charges as determined by the Prosecution. Luke Owoyesigyire, Deputy Public Relations Officer for Kampala Metropolitan Police