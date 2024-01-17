Born in Uganda, Derrick Kakembo relocated to the UK at a young age and earned a degree in Graphic Design and Photography from De Montford University. Before venturing into filmmaking, he honed his skills as a photographer, capturing the likes of prominent musicians such as Ms Banks, Steff London, Post Malone, and Davido.

In 2017, he founded Reform The Funk, a dynamic production studio and publication dedicated to film production and content creation. His short film Kojja, is a love letter to Ugandan people living abroad, hustling and navigating life in a foreign land.

We spoke to the London-based, Ugandan-born writer & director about the project ahead of its release.

What is the film about?

Kojja explores the dynamics of raising Black boys in Britain through the relationship between an uncle and his nephew. With the nephew growing up without a father in his life, his Kojja struggles to fill the role of a father figure, especially as he, himself, is not living the life he dreamed.

The challenge of making a new life in the Western world is not as easy as people may think and I wanted to highlight the differences between each generation migrating to London from Uganda and having to adapt accordingly.

What made you want to tell this story?

The nuances of holding onto your culture while trying to fit into your current environment are something many first-generation immigrants experience, but it’s rarely seen on screen. The film is based on my journey, and relationship with my nephews as someone who immigrated as a child.

There’s often a gap between those born back home and those born in the Western world, and often immigrant children have to mediate between the two. I felt like a lot of people from the diaspora will be able to resonate with the differences in generations that our characters experience, whether they’re living in the UK, USA, Canada, Europe, or back home in UG.

For too long other people have told our stories and painted us in their way but art has the power to change the perspective of a country and it gives creatives a voice to paint their culture in a way that’s truthful to them.

How easy was it to find Ugandan actors in London?

It was super important to me for my characters to speak some Luganda, but it was very hard to find actors who were able to do so.

During the casting process, we saw so many Ugandan actors and even some with no acting experience – they influenced the script a lot! Eventually, we found and cast the amazing and talented Pauline Naskirya and Enoch Nsubuga.

Why is it important that immigrants do not lose their language?

Language is the biggest thing that holds our heritage and identity together but many kids born or living outside of Uganda are losing their indigenous language. I’m a big advocate of teaching your kids your mother tongue and hope that Ugandan communities outside of the motherland make the effort to keep their culture going.

Are you planning to make any films in Uganda?

Absolutely! It is my dream. I am currently in the process of developing short films and a feature film set and filmed in Uganda. These projects are part of my ongoing journey and commitment to exploring stories and narratives centered around Uganda.

What Ugandan artists are you currently listening to?

Spice Diana, Vinka, Azawi, Winnie Nwagi, Martha Mukasa, and many more. Ugandan music influences my creative process massively.

What Ugandan artist would you like to work with?

I would love to work with Sheebah, I’m a fan of hers! She has a fantastic presence on camera so I feel like she could make a good actress.

Where can we watch the film?

The film will be out for 48 hours exclusively on Vero this Friday 19th January until 21st January.

More About Kojja

KOJJA, is a love letter to Black male parenthood!

Synopsis: Whilst Chisom struggles to fill the role of a positive role model for his nephew Ake, he

must decide between preparing Ake for the real world or preserving his innocence. Kojja (translation: Mother’s Brother), explores the dynamics of raising Black boys in Britain through the uncle-nephew relationship of Chisom and Ake. With adulthood approaching for Ake, Uncle Chisom aims to prepare him for societal pressures and expectations whilst grappling with his own choices and identity.

When an untimely incident occurs, both Ake and Chisom are left questioning the state of morality; will this bring them closer together or push them further apart?

With nods to writer & director Kakembo’s Ugandan heritage, the film takes its name “Kojja” from the Luganda language and heavily showcases the Ugandan diaspora in London for the first time. With themes of intersectionality, class, and identity all serving as the backdrop, brotherhood takes center stage.

Starring West End child star Raphael Higgins-Humes (Motown, Lion King, The Voice Kids) as Ake, and introducing British-Ugandan actor Enoch Nsubuga as Chisom, the film is Kakembo’s first scripted narrative short film, with his past work focusing on experimental art and musical films.

The director, who started his career as a photographer, also founded the film production studio Reform The Funk which produced the project in association with Far Lane Media. ‘Kojja’ will be released exclusively on the media platform VERO.

I hope this film will provoke conversations and create an emotional experience for viewers, and in the process offer an insight of inherited trauma and the mental state of mind of young Black men. To those who look like me, I hope it inspires reflection on how we form our identities. By the end, I want the viewer to decide if Chisom makes the right decisions. ‘Kojja’ will be available to watch for 48 hours, January 19th -21st exclusively on VERO. Derrick Kakembo