Joseph Opio has written over 1,178 episodes of The Daily Show presented by Trevor Noah while David Kibuuka is a Ugandan-born but spent his time in South Africa thus becoming a national there. He’s a writer, producer and comedian – he has also starred in several movies.

Joseph Opio became the first Ugandan to win the Emmys that happened on Monday when The Daily Talk show with Trevor Noah won the Primetime Emmy award for Outstanding Talk series.

Noah was excited as he acknowledged Opio’s contribution to this triumph and a record breaking moment as Trevor became the first black man to win the prestigious category at the Emmys’ 75-year history.

“This story has been so long, so crazy, so wonderful,” Noah said to a packed Emmys audience.

“I want to start by thanking the crazy Africans who followed me to this country, David Kibuuka and Joseph Opio, David Meyer, my partner in crime, the writers and the team, Roy Wood Jr. from the very beginning.”

Opio was quick to take the news to his X handle and captioned; “He came. He saw. He conquered. He quit” and attached their glorious video of Trevor’s acknowledgement speech.

The Daily Show beat competition from several talk shows such The Late Show With Steven Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Problem With Jon Stewart, and Late Night With Seth Meyers to win the prize.

Congratulations to Opio and his team.