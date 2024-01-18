Fast-rising artist, Ava Peace real name Namugonza Maureen Peace has been rumored to be dating Mudra D Viral for some time now.

Their collaboration on the hit track “Shabada” garnered massive airplay and fueled rumors of a possible relationship.

Fans were quick to conclude the two musicians were frequently seen together, sparking speculation about a romantic connection.

Addressing the rumors head-on, Ava Peace took the opportunity during an interview on Galaxy TV to clarify her relationship with Mudra.

Contrary to the circulating speculations, she firmly denied any romantic involvement, asserting that she is currently single.

However, she left the question of her relationship status open-ended, not explicitly stating whether she was actively searching for a partner.

During the interview, Ava Peace emphasized the nature of her bond with Mudra. According to her, Mudra is simply her best friend with whom she collaborates on musical projects and shares friendly moments.