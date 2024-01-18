Daphne Ampire Karema, who is an accomplished and well-known figure in the film industry with a decade of experience, has announced the launch of her latest project, “Borders”.

A graduate of the prestigious Maisha Film School, Daphne has honed her skills as a writer, director, and actor, notably contributing to the widely acclaimed “Hostel” series.

Having produced, written, and performed in numerous shows such as 27 Guns, Mizigo Express, Sanyu, JDC, and Hostel to mention a few; Daphne’s journey led her to establish Floating Duck Productions, a platform where her creative vision could truly soar.

It was this venture that positioned her to seize the opportunity presented by the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), which issued a call for filmmakers to create original work with their financial backing.

This initiative gave birth to “Borders”. “Borders” is a 15-episode mini-TV series set in the vibrant city of Kampala.

It intricately narrates the lives of the members of the African Jewel dance troop, delving into their daily struggles as artists and individuals. At the heart of this series is the compelling love story of Pearl and David, two characters driven by their unwavering desire to realize their dreams amidst myriad challenges.

What sets “Borders” apart is its rich cultural tapestry.

The series is a linguistic mosaic, beautifully told in English, Luganda, and Swahili, offering viewers an authentic glimpse into the diverse cultural landscape of the region.

Daphne’s “Borders” is not just a TV series; it’s a celebration of African culture, art, and resilience. It’s a story that resonates with anyone who has dared to dream and overcome obstacles in the pursuit of those dreams.

Mark your calendars for the premiere of “Borders” – a journey through love, ambition, and cultural richness.