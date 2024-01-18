Giving her two cents on the trending topic of how much money women should get after a date, Karole Kasita revealed that money should never be the main focus on a date.

The issue of how much money a man should give a woman after a date became a talking point for netizens after Galaxy FM radio presenter Evelyn Mic revealed how Shs50k would be too little for a woman.

Evelyn went on to disclose that Ugx 50,000 after a date is woefully inadequate and urged men to elevate their financial gestures.

She went on and itemized the costs involved, noting that an outfit alone could command a hefty Ugx200,000, complemented by a makeup budget of Ugx70,000, a Ugx30,000 Uber ride, and the invaluable investment of their time.

Despite huge criticism from netizens, Evelyn’s opinion was backed by a couple of renowned figures including singer Winnie Nwagi.

Karole Kasita, however, does not concur with the idea that women must be given money after a date. She noted that a date happens so two people can get to understand things about each other through conversations and experiencing meals and adventures together.

She maintained that money should not be the center focus at the date and that it is only a trait for financially struggling women.

Being paid after a date is for the financially struggling ones. Going out on a date is about expressing love to one another and understanding more about your partner, and I don’t believe money should be the primary focus in such situations. Karole Kasita