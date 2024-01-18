Local singer Pretty Glo real name Gloria Ingabire recently opened up about her struggle with drug addiction, revealing that she has sought rehabilitation on more than eight occasions.

The admission came during an interview on a local TV channel, where the singer acknowledged her ongoing battle with relapses.

Despite the challenges, Pretty Glo expressed gratitude for the unwavering support she received from her family and friends. Notable mentions included individuals such as Bad Black, Sure Deal, and Mike Mukula, who played pivotal roles in her journey to recovery.

The singer shed light on the severity of her addiction, specifying cocaine and heroin as substances that had taken a toll on her well-being.

At the time of entering rehab, Pretty Glo found herself in a distressing state, barely recognizing the person she had become.

Acknowledging the nature of rehabilitation, Pretty Glo emphasized the difficulty of healing mentally while going through the physical recovery process.

In a transformative move, she shared that her current path to recovery involves seeking path in faith, turning to God’s salvation as a guiding light to overcome the challenges she faces.