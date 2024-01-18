Media personality, events MC and influencer Sheilah Carol Gashumba has expressed a strong desire to spend a full day with the controversial chatter-mouth, singer and presidential advisor, Jennifer Nakangubi, widely known as Full Figure.

Sheilah, through a post on X platform, expressed her admiration for Full Figure’s confidence and envisioned a day filled with excitement and enjoyment when they finally get the chance to be together.

I need to spend just one day with full figure!! I love her confidence and charisma!! Sheilah Gashumba

Full Figure is renowned for her outspoken nature in Uganda, seizing every opportunity to express her opinions unapologetically.

Fearless and ruthless, she comments on various issues within the country, regardless of her depth of knowledge on the subject matter.

The recent circulation of Full Figure’s video when she had got a nice touch of make-up and donned in a gomesi on social media showcased her confidence as she confidently spoke about her beauty.

Comparing herself to well-known singers like Rema Namakula and Juliana Kanyomozi, Full Figure asserted her belief in her exceptional beauty, emphasizing that her inner beauty surpasses the external perception.

Upon viewing the video, Sheilah Gashumba was taken away by Full Figure’s unparalleled confidence, noting that she had never encountered someone as self-assured.