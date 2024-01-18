Reports coming in, reveal that American gospel musician and pastor, Travis Montorius Greene a.k.a Travis Greene will be performing in Kampala in March.

The update has been shared by renowned media personality Douglas Lwanga across his social media handles though the date and venue were not announced.

Finally, I can CONFIRM that Travis Greene will be performing live in Kampala this March. You heard it here first. Douglas Lwanga

In 2022, Travis Greene was scheduled for a live performance in Kampala but it didn’t happen following a disorganization among the promoters who had booked him for concerts in Uganda and Rwanda.

The “Made A Way” singer described the promoters as “unprofessional” after they failed to secure travel tickets for him and his entire team to travel to East Africa leaving them stranded at the airport in Lagos, Nigeria.

Let’s pray that this time around, Travis Greene and promoters won’t be facing any hiccups in meeting his demands in preparations to have a great show in East Africa.