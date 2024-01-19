Four months after announcing his departure from Next Media Services, Desire Derekford Mugumisa has officially returned to the Naguru-based station.

Desire Derekford Mugumisa, a Sports Marketing Professional and TV presenter left his role as Head of Corporate Affairs at Next Media Services in August 2023.

It was revealed that the 33-year-old was set to choosing to move on and seek greener pastures having worked at Next Media since 2019.

“With a heart full of gratitude, I formally announce my departure today from Next Media, a journey that has been nothing short of incredible since I joined in 2019. The growth, memories, and friendships formed here will forever hold a special place in my heart,” Mugumisa wrote in August.

Desire Derekford Mugumisa Announces Departure From Next Media Services RELATED

On Thursday, however, Mugumisa returned to his former role, very much to the surprise of netizens. His return to his former role was announced officially on Friday via the Next Media X account.

“We can’t keep calm, we have new members and not-so-new members to the team! Welcome back home Derekford Mugumisa,” the tweet read.

Next Media also welcomed Aaron Ssebambulidde Musoke as Head of Digital Sales.

Derekford Mugumisa’s return has already provoked reactions on social media as netizens question his reasons for returning to his former workplace just months after announcing his departure.