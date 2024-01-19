Veteran media personality, playwright, and pastor, Charles James Ssenkubuge a.k.a Siyaasa has set the record straight concerning his friendship with fellow dramatist John Segawa following reports that reveal the two are beefing.

Speaking to Sanyuka TV, Mr. James Ssenkubuge came out open to disclose that he is not beefing with John Segawa, adding he does not hold any bad blood with him despite the statements the latter recently commented about the former.

Mr. Ssenkubuge went on to stress that his friendship with John Segawa is solid to the extent that he already assured his family, friends, and colleagues that the latter will be the one to manage his burial if he ever passes on before him.

By the time I started working with John Segawa, he wasn’t my class and level. He couldn’t even seat in my car and I could not even allow him in my office. I’ve never separated with John Segawa. I don’t hold any bad blood with him. He is still my son. I told people that John Segawa is the one who has my burial program and he is the one to command and manage it. Because at my burial, I don’t want each and everyone to attend. James Ssenkubuge

James Ssenkubuge went on to note that he highly believes that John Segawa could be regretting the statements he made about him since he calls him his president and mentor who nurtured his talent to become what he is today.

Mr. Ssenkubuge also asserted that John Segawa’s statements did not hurt him at all because he knows how far they have come and also hinted that he is still welcome to his home at any time.

.