It is almost close to a year ever since former gossip presenter and entertainment critic Jonathan Nalebo gave his life to Christ and also turned to the Born-Again Christian faith.

He also established the Ministries that he runs called the “Millennials for Christ” which is a major Youth-centered non-profit organization that runs online.

Apostle Jonathan Nalebo has yet to establish a physical location but he intends to do so anytime soon since he is expanding his wings to different nations.

He joined the ministry industry to change the face of spreading the word of God based on how some pastors have only turned it into a business venture by exploiting the congregation that worships from their places.

He, however, cautions that if he ever gets off the track of preaching the right doctrine from the Bible as some pastors are doing lately, the congregation should stop following him.

Apostle Nalebo adds that not only should the congregation stop following him, but also set his Church that he will have established on fire.

The act of preaching to the world is just ordained to someone by God and He tells them to go and heal the sick plus other things. If someone asks you for 100 dollars to pray for you, just run away from him. If I ever change from preaching the right doctrine, you cease following me. In fact, you even set the church on fire. Apostle Nalebo

He further sent shots at pastors stressing that there is nothing their ministries have impacted on the communities where they’re based.

He only applauded Watoto Church for having done great in empowering the community by helping the community educate, shelter, and feed the less privileged.